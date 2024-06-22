The experienced striker from Mexico Carlos Vela won’t be part of the national team for the Copa America 2024.

Carlos Vela has been one of Mexico’s greatest talents in recent decades. Even so, coach Jaime Lozano decided to leave out the experienced striker who will be a major absence at the Copa America 2024.

The former Arsenal player was a key piece for Mexico’s national team for a long time. Vela played a total of 72 games, scoring 19 goals and providing 9 assists, he also managed to play in two World Cups, the one in 2010 and 2018, but was never able to participate in the Copa America.

Mexico will try to reverse the image they left in their last Copa America participation, back in 2016, when they suffered their worst defeat in history, losing 7-0 to Chile. However, Carlos Vela will not be part of this redemption.

Carlos Vela out of Copa America 2024

The former Real Sociedad player will not be part of Mexico’s squad for Copa America 2024 because he is not considered by the coach, a personal decision.

Last time Vela played for Mexico was back in Russia’s 2018 World Cup, when El Tri lost 2-0 against Brazil in the quarter finals. Since then, he has never been called up for the team in any competition or friendly match.

In addition, the player is currently a free agent as his contract with Los Angeles FC has expired, and he will not be part of the team for next season.