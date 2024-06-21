Mexico will be once again part of the Copa America but the experienced midfielder Hector Herrera won’t be part of Jaime’s Lozano squad this year.

In CONCACAF, Mexico, along with the United States, are the favorite teams to have a strong tournament and reach the top spots of Copa America 2024. Lately they have not shown a good game and this is reflected in their last results.

They lost both friendly matches before the Copa America began, in addition to losing the CONCACAF Nations League final against the United States, a team they have an intense rivalry with.

For this reason, coach Jaime Lozano decided to set aside several players who had always been considered for the national team in order to experiment with younger players.

Hector Herrera out of Copa America 2024

One of the reasons why Hector Herrera will not be present at Copa America 2024 is because the coach aims to implement a generational change in the Mexican national team.

Another reason, according to the player, is because he has just recovered from an injury that kept him out of some games and because MLS players are not well considered by the coach.

“I was not surprised because I expected it, I think that people who are in the MLS are less taken into account, and taking into account that I was coming off the injury and had played two or three substitute games, I expected it”, added the 36-year-old player.