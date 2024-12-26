As the WNBA offseason is underway, Angel Reese has remained a prominent figure, refusing to shy away from the spotlight. The Chicago Sky forward has been a fixture on the sidelines of numerous NBA games, including the Orlando Magic’s match against the Boston Celtics, where she crossed paths with Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

The Brazilian winger shared a photo with the Chicago Sky forward on his Instagram profile, alongside other images from his Miami trip. Reese commented on the post with two heart emojis, sparking a flurry of conversation among fans on social media.

“This crossover omggg,” “Like Angel please do an episode on your podcast with Vini if possible,” “Look at 2 of my favs,” and countless other similar comments flooded X (formerly Twitter), with one post featuring the photo garnering over 1.7K reposts and 40K likes. Meanwhile, the original post on Instagram has over 2.5 million likes.

Vinicius Jr., the recent recipient of the FIFA The Best Award, is currently in the United States while the Spanish league is on hiatus. The Real Madrid star also shared photos from a trip to New York with Rihanna.

Angel Reese and Vinicius Jr. (Instagram: @vinijr)

Meanwhile, Reese continues to garner attention for her apparent “good luck charm” effect. Every game she attends has resulted in a home team victory, extending her streak to 12-0. However, the Chicago Sky star’s time off will be short-lived as she prepares to return to the court for Unrivaled.

Unrivaled kicks off in January

Reese is one of many WNBA stars who will compete in the inaugural season of Unrivaled, the new 3v3 league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. This innovative league aims to provide players with additional earning opportunities during the WNBA offseason.

The Sky forward will represent Rose BC alongside Lexie Hull, Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, Azura Stevens, and Brittney Sykes. Unrivaled is set to commence on January 17th and will be broadcast on TNT and streamed on Max.