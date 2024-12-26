NFL News: Mike McCarthy's Cowboys confirm final update on CeeDee Lamb's injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL season continues to be a long stretch of bad news. In the face of constant doubts about his continuity, head coach Mike McCarthy must now face a tough update related to the injury to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

What appeared to be a campaign in which the Cowboys had their sights set on the Super Bowl has turned into a series of unfortunate events. First, the season was marred by the season-ending injury to star Dak Prescott, but the key absences continue affecting the team that is out of the playoffs.

McCarthy‘s contract is up at the end of the year, so even in what could be his final games, he won’t be able to use the lineup he wants. Throughout the year, the Cowboys head coach has had to deal with a number of sensitive losses in his roster. In this case, related to Lamb, Dallas made a final announcement.

Cowboys’ final update on CeeDee Lamb’s injury

The update on Lamb’s injury indicates that the Cowboys wide receiver’s season is over. “Additional tests and scans performed this week on CeeDee Lamb’s shoulder have determined that his injury has progressed to the point that he will be lost for the remaining two games of the season,” the Dallas franchise said in a statement.

CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Injuries continue to be a problem for the Cowboys

The question will remain as to what the Cowboys’ season would have been like without so many injuries, but the truth is that the team that took the field in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season is very different from the one that will finish the current campaign. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Zack Martin, DeMarvion Overshown, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Trevon Diggs are the starters from the first game who saw their year end early due to injury.

What will happen to the McCarthy cycle with the Cowboys?

McCarthy’s continuity is an important issue for Cowboys fans. Owner Jerry Jones has confirmed that the Dallas organization will wait until the end of the team’s regular season participation. The two remaining games for America’s Team will be against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders.