As one of the youngest stars in sports, Coco Gauff has emerged as one of the most electrifying figures in the world of tennis, winning not only trophies but also hearts across the globe.

Since bursting onto the global stage by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon at just 15 years old, she has proven to be far more than just a promising talent—she is an unstoppable force. This success has brought her significant rewards.

In 2023, she made history by winning her first Grand Slam at the US Open, a milestone that cemented her place among the greats of the sport. Since then, her career has only continued to soar. Take a look at her current net worth…

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Coco Gauff’s net worth?

Coco Gauff, the young American tennis star, has rapidly risen through the professional rankings and into the financial spotlight. As of December 2024, she boasts a net worth of $27.1 million, according to Sportskeeda.

Coco Gauff holds the Billie Jean King Trophy after her three set victory against Qinwen Zheng of China in their Women’s Singles Final match during Day 8 of the 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh. (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Advertisement

She has built a financial empire that positions her as the highest-paid female athlete in the world in 2024, earning $34.4 million and surpassing prominent figures like Iga Świątek and Naomi Osaka.

Advertisement

With every victory, she not only collects titles but also builds a legacy that inspires new generations, reminding us that success comes when talent is paired with unwavering work ethic.

Advertisement

Coco Gauff’s endorsements

Coco Gauff’s success isn’t limited to the court. Her natural charm and determination have attracted renowned brands like New Balance, Head and Barilla, which have chosen her as a global ambassador.

Coco Gauff poses with the winners trophy after winning the Women’s Singles Finals match against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on Day 14 of the China Open. (Source: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forbes and Sportskeeda reported that the young star was the third highest-paid female athlete in 2023, earning approximately $15 million solely from sponsorship deals, significantly boosting her overall wealth.

Her endorsements not only reflect her success in tennis but also her ability to connect with a diverse global audience, solidifying her influence both on and off the court. Without a doubt, she is one of the greatest rising stars.