Inter Milan winger Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is absent from the Colombian national team squad for the entire 2024 Copa America, including the highly anticipated quarter-final match against Panama. Here, we explain the reason why.

Why is Juan Guillermo Cuadrado not playing for Colombia vs Panama in 2024 Copa America quarter-finals?

Colombia topped Group D to secure their place in the Copa America 2024 quarterfinals and will face Panama in a bid to replicate their 2001 title success. However, they will do so without the influential presence of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

Undoubtedly Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is one of the best players in the history of Colombia, the Inter Milan winger is the second most capped player in the Colombian national team behind the emblematic goalkeeper David Ospina.

Despite his significant contribution to the team over the years, Argentine coach Nestor Lorenzo must navigate this tournament without the experienced winger, who had a challenging season with Inter Milan.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado out of the quarter-final match against Panama

The reason for Cuadrado’s absence against Panama is due to an achilles tendon injury sustained at the end of 2023, which sidelined him for much of the season with Inter Milan. The injury limited him to just 12 appearances this season.

Following his omission from the squad, the 36-year-old shared his thoughts on social media:

“It was not the expected season. But this profession has these things and you have to assume them with maturity. I am learning to see the good in the midst of difficulty, pain is also part of life and if we face it with the right attitude it helps us to grow. I have great expectations for what is to come, I still have a lot to give.”

As Colombia aims for Copa America glory, they will have to do so without one of their most seasoned and influential players.