NFL News: Lamar Jackson sends clear message to Mike Tomlin and Steelers about struggles against Pittsburgh

After years of struggles against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Lamar Jackson is determined to flip the script. With playoff hopes and the AFC North title on the line, the Ravens' star quarterback is confident they're on the verge of cracking the code.

Lamar Jackson quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens
© Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesLamar Jackson quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Before the start of the 2024 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens were one of the favorites to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs and thus prevent a historic three-peat for Patrick Mahomes.

The key factor for the high expectations surrounding the Ravens was undoubtedly the arrival of running back Derrick Henry. Placing a star of his caliber alongside Jackson seemed like an infallible formula.

However, the results have not been as expected for head coach John Harbaugh, and now there is much uncertainty surrounding the team about their status as Super Bowl contenders. The next challenge is massive against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Do the Ravens have a chance at the playoffs?

The Baltimore Ravens will clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Additionally, if they secure that victory, they will control their destiny to claim the AFC North title.

The big problem is that the Ravens have lost 8 of their last 9 games against the Steelers, and Lamar Jackson has a concerning record of 1-4 when facing Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh. “Losing, in general, bothers me. Not the team we play, really. We’ve just got to find a way to get a dub.”

What did Lamar Jackson say about the Steelers?

Given all these statistics that reporters constantly remind Lamar Jackson of before rivalry games with the Steelers, the quarterback assured that they are very close to finding the solution.

“I believe we should have answers, but, when the game comes, I bet I’ll have an answer for you after the game (laughs). We have to find ways to put points on the board. It’s a rivalry game. We know what’s at stake for us. From personnel standpoint those guys (Steelers) like to switch up a little bit in there. Every game is a big game. I feel like we can play against anybody.”

