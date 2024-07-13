Uruguayis set to face Canada in the Copa America 2024 third-place match at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s squad aims to finish strong and secure a podium spot, but they’ll be doing so without Luis Suarezin the starting lineup.
La Celeste entered the tournament as one of the favorites, showcasing impressive performances by winning all their group stage matches and eliminating Brazilin the quarterfinals.
However, their campaign for the title ended in the semifinals with a narrow 1-0 loss to Colombia, despite having a numerical advantage after Daniel Muñoz’s red card. Now, they seek redemption and a respectable third-place finish against Canada.
Luis Suarez not starting for Uruguay against Canada
Luis Suarez will not start in the third-place match against Canada because Marcelo Bielsa has consistently preferred Darwin Nuñez as the starting striker throughout the tournament. Bielsa’s strategy has been to build the attack around Nuñez, and he sees him as the primary forward for the team.
In addition, the Argentine coach will not be able to count on Nicolas de la Cruz, a key player in the midfield, who received a yellow card against Colombia and has to serve a one-game suspension.
Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.