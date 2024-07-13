Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez will not start against Canada in the Copa America 2024 third-place match.

Why is Luis Suarez not starting for Uruguay vs Canada in Copa America 2024 third-place match?

Uruguay is set to face Canada in the Copa America 2024 third-place match at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s squad aims to finish strong and secure a podium spot, but they’ll be doing so without Luis Suarez in the starting lineup.

La Celeste entered the tournament as one of the favorites, showcasing impressive performances by winning all their group stage matches and eliminating Brazil in the quarterfinals.

However, their campaign for the title ended in the semifinals with a narrow 1-0 loss to Colombia, despite having a numerical advantage after Daniel Muñoz’s red card. Now, they seek redemption and a respectable third-place finish against Canada.

Luis Suarez not starting for Uruguay against Canada

Luis Suarez will not start in the third-place match against Canada because Marcelo Bielsa has consistently preferred Darwin Nuñez as the starting striker throughout the tournament. Bielsa’s strategy has been to build the attack around Nuñez, and he sees him as the primary forward for the team.

Darwin Nunez (R) of Uruguay dribbles the ball under pressure from Eder Militao of Brazil in the second half of a CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In addition, the Argentine coach will not be able to count on Nicolas de la Cruz, a key player in the midfield, who received a yellow card against Colombia and has to serve a one-game suspension.