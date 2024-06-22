When someone talks about Bolivia’s national team, it is impossible not to think of the emblematic Marcelo Moreno Martins. He is the captain and cornerstone of this team, but this year he will not be attending the Copa America 2024.

Bolivia is far from being a candidate to win Copa America 2024, in fact, they have not won a match in this competition for 9 years. Their last victory was in 2016 when they defeated Ecuador 3-2 in Chile.

In addition, Bolivia will be without Marcelo Moreno Martins, who holds the record for the most games played and goals scored in the history of the Bolivian national team. Many people may wonder why La Verde will not count with this key player.

Marcelo Moreno Martins out of Copa America 2024

The experienced striker Marcelo Moreno Martins will be out of Copa America 2024 because he retired from professional soccer on April 7th. His last professional match was with Cruzeiro against Atletico Mineiro for the Brazilian league.

His last game for the national team was against Uruguay on November 21st, 2023, at the iconic Centenario Stadium. Truly a legend who will be missed by the Bolivian people and fans across South America.