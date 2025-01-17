Gervonta “Tank” Davis, the reigning WBA lightweight champion, has built an impressive career in professional boxing, boasting an undefeated record of 30 wins, 28 of them by knockout.

While continuing to make his own mark in the sport, Davis recently shared the names of the three boxers he considers the greatest of all time. Surprisingly, neither Mike Tyson nor Jake Paul made the cut.

In a recent interview with PBC, Davis revealed his picks for boxing’s all-time greats: “Floyd Mayweather. Sugar Ray Leonard. Pernell Whitaker,” Davis stated confidently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The meaning behind Davis’ picks

Mayweather’s inclusion is no surprise, given that Davis trained under the legendary boxer early in his career. Despite some recent tension in their relationship, Davis has consistently credited Mayweather’s influence on his rise.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. celebrates his unanimous-decision victory over Robert Guerrero in their WBC welterweight title bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 4, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Floyd Mayweather, who retired with a flawless 50-0 record, is celebrated for dominating world titles across five weight classes and defeating legends like Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, and Shane Mosley.

Advertisement

see also Gervonta Davis' bold response to Mike Tyson's claim about their comparisons

Leonard also earned a spot on Davis’ list. A champion in five divisions, Leonard captivated fans with his speed, power, and charisma. Victories over icons such as Thomas Hearns and Marvin Hagler cemented his place as one of boxing’s all-time greats.

Advertisement

Finally, Davis named Pernell Whitaker, whose elusive defensive style and technical mastery made him a legend. The “Sweet Pea” claimed world titles in three divisions and retired with a sterling record that continues to inspire fighters today.

Gervonta Davis: Building his own legacy

With his explosive knockout power and relentless style, Gervonta Davis has the potential to join the ranks of boxing’s greatest. However, he acknowledges the distance he must cover to rival the achievements of Mayweather, Leonard, and Whitaker. As Davis continues to climb the ranks, his respect for the sport’s history and its legends serves as a reminder of the rich legacy he’s striving to contribute to.

Advertisement