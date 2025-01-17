Andy Reid must make one of the most important decisions of the season for the Kansas City Chiefs right before the start of the playoffs. The head coach needs to choose the ideal left tackle to protect Patrick Mahomes.

Due to performance and injuries, Reid has had to test many options throughout the year in that key position. Kingsley Suamataia, Wanya Morris, D.J. Humphries, and, lastly, Joe Thuney.

Now, the coaching staff cannot afford to fail in naming who will be the starting left tackle in the postseason. On the path to a historic third consecutive Super Bowl, this could be the difference.

Who will be the Chiefs left tackle?

Joe Thuney will be the starting left tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Houston Texans. According to a report from Jeremy Fowler, although Humphries has finally recovered, Andy Reid will trust his veteran star to protect Patrick Mahomes’ blindside.

“Chiefs plan to start Joe Thuney at left tackle Saturday vs Texans, per sources. D.J. Humphries is healthy, but Thuney, a Pro Bowl guard, flourished in tackle relief while Humphries was hurt. So, Chiefs prepared to ride the hot hand.”

The decision is quite interesting considering that Thuney’s best position on the offensive line is guard. Therefore, if D.J. Humphries is available, many believed he would be the left tackle, allowing Joe to return to his All-Pro spot. That won’t happen.