NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs confirm Patrick Mahomes injury report for game against Texans in playoffs

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for a pivotal playoff clash against the Houston Texans, and the latest injury update brings huge news about Patrick Mahomes and other stars.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Justin K. Aller/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are ready to face the Houston Texans in the playoffs. After three weeks of rest, the big question is how Patrick Mahomes is doing after his ankle injury.

It is important to remember that the last game for most of the starters was on Christmas Day when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers. From that point on, Reid made the decision not to use his star players, without fearing a possible lack of rhythm in the postseason.

Now, the Chiefs begin their journey to win a third consecutive Super Bowl, and according to the latest injury report, they could be healthier than ever at the most important time of the year.

Who got injured with the Chiefs?

Patrick Mahomes has finally come off the injury report and is fully recovered from his ankle issues to play for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round.

Additionally, Isiah Pacheco, Chris Jones, Trent McDuffie , Chamarri Conner, Nikko Remigio and DJ Humphries have been cleared to play. This has significant implications because, in a key move, Joe Thuney could return to his natural position as guard.

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends strong warning to rest of teams in playoffs about Travis Kelce and Chiefs

see also

