Despite a standout season with AS Roma, Paulo Dybala will be notably absent from the 2024 Copa America Final between Argentina and Colombia.

After the final squad list for Argentina’s 2024 Copa America was revealed, one of the most striking absences was Paulo Dybala. The forward had a stellar season with AS Roma, notably reaching the semi-finals of the last UEFA Europa League edition, being defeated by Bayer Leverkusen.

While there were suspicions that his exclusion could be due to injury or physical issues, coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed that Dybala’s absence was purely based on footballing reasons. Head coach stated he found better alternatives for Dybala’s position.

When asked about his absence from the squad list, Dybala told The Athletic in an interview: “I was confident about making the team, so it was tough for me. But i also understand that out coach faces difficult decisions. We have so many talented players across Europe’s teams, so I respect his choice“.

Dybala was one of the few World Cup champions from Qatar 2022 with Argentina who didn’t feature in the 2024 Copa America squad for the Albiceleste. This is why the forward will also miss the final and will cheer from the sidelines like any other fan.

“I will be cheering from home, as i always do when i’m not with the team. I have many friends there, and i sincerely hope they can win the Copa America again.”

Paulo Dybala of Argentina celebrates after scoring their team’s third goal during the 2022 Finalissima match between Italy and Argentina at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

A determinant player for the Argentina national team

Despite not participating in this edition of the Copa America, Dybala has proven to be a key factor in Argentina’s recent titles. In the Finalissima 2022, he scored the third goal as Argentina defeated 3-0 Italy, and in the Qatar 2022 final, he was one of the penalty takers against France.