Tajon Buchanan has been ruled out of the tournament due to a serious injury.

Why isn't Tajon Buchanan playing for Canada against Venezuela in the 2024 Copa America quarterfinals?

Canada is aiming to create history by reaching the semifinals of the 2024 Copa America. It would be a remarkable achievement for Jesse Marsch’s team, who were initially expected to struggle after losing their opening game against Argentina.

Tajon Buchanan was among the team’s standout players, featuring in all three Copa America games so far for the Inter Milan midfielder. With Canada set to face Venezuela, his tournament status has been clarified.

Tajon Buchanan will miss the remainder of the Copa America after fracturing his tibia while preparing for the match against Venezuela.

Tajon Buchanan injured for rest of Copa America

Reflecting on his situation, Tajon Buchanan took to social media and wrote, “Lost for words. Just want to say thank you for all the love and support. Operation was successful and the road to recovery starts now. Comeback about to be crazy. Trust me.”

Despite the setback, Buchanan’s Canada teammates welcomed him back to training with a resounding round of applause. Canada now faces one of the most significant matches in their history without one of their key European-based players.