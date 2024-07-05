Colombia qualified first in Group D with 7 points and will face Panama in the quarterfinals of Copa America 2024. However, they will have to do it without the crucial midfield player, Jefferson Lerma.
Under the guidance of coach Nestor Lorenzo, Colombia emerged as one of the favorites in this year’s tournament. They showcased their potential in the group stage, clinching qualification in their first two matches with a 2-1 victory over Paraguay and a commanding 3-0 win against Costa Rica.
In their final group stage match, Colombia faced Brazilto determine the group winner. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, securing Colombia’s top position in Group D. Now, they will face Panama in the quarter-finals without Lerma in the midfield.
Jefferson Lerma out of the quarter-final match against Panama
Jefferson Lerma will miss the quarterfinal match against Panama due to suspension. The midfielder received two yellow cards during the group stage, resulting in a one-match suspension.
Lerma’s first yellow card came during the 2-1 win over Paraguay, a match in which he also scored his team’s second goal. His second yellow card was issued in the 1-1 draw against Brazil, just 26 minutes into the first half. As a result, the 29-year-old midfielder will sit out the crucial quarter-final clash against Panama.
