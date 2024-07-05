Emiliano Martínez came up huge for Argentina once again, saving two penalty kicks as the world champions advanced to the semifinals of the Copa America.

Emiliano Martínez has shown his poise on more than one occasion and is even overtaking the legendary Sergio Goycochea as Argentina’s number one penalty kick goalkeeper.

Against Ecuador, Emiliano Martínez continued his long hot streak as Argentina’s number one lucky charm when it comes to spot kicks. Here are some of El Dibu’s top PK stats:

Emiliano Martínez’s Top Penalty Kick Stats

Emiliano Martínez has won the following penalty kick shootouts for Argentina: Colombia (Copa América), Netherlands (World Cup), France (World Cup final), and now Ecuador (Copa America).

Martínez has saved 50% of the penalty kicks taken against him, stopping 12 out of 24 shots he has faced. Nine of those 12 shots were saved, while 2 were off target.

Instead of using traditional goalkeeper techniques, Martínez opted for a more psychological approach. He would engage in intense verbal exchanges with the penalty taker, trying to destabilize them mentally. This tactic seemed effective as he managed to save penalties against some of the best players in the world during the World Cup.

His energetic and vocal style made him stand out and added an extra layer of drama to penalty shootouts.