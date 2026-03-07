2026 World Baseball Classic: Attendance for Team USA vs. Great Britain

Team USA picked up another win in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, this time in its fourth Pool B game against Great Britain. The matchup drew a crowd of nearly 35,000 fans at Daikin Park in Houston, where the national team fell behind early but ultimately rallied for the victory.

The attendance figure was reported by Bob Nightengale on X (@bnightengale): “Tonight’s attendance for USA-Great Britain: 34,368.” So far, Pool B has posted strong numbers, with two games surpassing 30,000 fans in attendance, both featuring Team USA, including the earlier matchup against Brazil.

For now, Team USA has drawn the largest crowds of the pool. The final two games of this stage will come against Mexico and Italy on March 9 and 10, and similar attendance figures are expected, especially for the matchup against Mexico.

