The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in MLS reportedly will have to wait

MLS continues to attract more star players, and part of that growth is linked to the Lionel Messi effect with Inter Miami. One of the recent rumors involved the possible arrival of Antoine Griezmann, although for now, a move to MLS does not appear imminent. Because of that, the potential matchup that once generated so much discussion in Spain and international competitions will have to wait.

According to Atletico Madrid sporting director Mateu Alemany, the 34-year-old French star had been linked with a possible move to Orlando City. However, Alemany stated that Griezmann will remain with the club for this season and for two additional years.

“Antoine Griezmann is in an extraordinary moment of form and considering that he is a legend and the level he is showing, he will be applauded as always. He is with us and he will continue with us,” Alemany said before Griezmann provided an assist in Atletico Madrid’s 3-2 victory against Real Sociedad in La Liga. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Orlando City remain in conversations for a possible free transfer in July, focusing on the summer window.

Griezmann, 34, is the all-time leading scorer in the history of Atletico Madrid. He helped France win the 2018 World Cup before retiring from international soccer in 2024. His career also includes memorable moments against Lionel Messi, especially in the 2018 World Cup when France defeated Argentina in the quarterfinals and in 2022 when Argentina defeated France in the final.

Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann current situation

This season, he has lost some of his leading role under coach Diego Simeone, as the manager has been managing his minutes carefully. Even so, Griezmann has scored 12 goals in all competitions during the current campaign.

Atletico Madrid will face Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey final on April 18. Atletico Madrid also sit third in La Liga and will face Tottenham in the round of 16 of the Champions League next week, a crucial moment in the season where the team will certainly need the French forward.

Simeone still wants Griezmann

After the 3-2 victory against Real Sociedad, Diego Simeone addressed the situation regarding Antoine Griezmann’s future, although he emphasized that he hopes the forward continues giving everything he can to the club.

“These things are always better when the player speaks directly and explains what he truly wants to say. We always want the best for him, first as a person and for his family, because I care about him a lot, and he will decide when the time comes to say something,” Simeone said during the postgame press conference. “Griezmann is different. When he is playing well, he is a very important player for us, and hopefully he continues giving everything he wants to this team.”

