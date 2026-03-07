Cristiano Ronaldo issues message as injury keeps him on the sidelines for Al Nassr before March break with Portugal

At a crucial point in Al Nassr’s season in the Saudi Pro League, and just before the league break as the Portugal national team prepares for the upcoming World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a significant physical setback.

Despite this situation—which coach Jorge Jesus confirmed is slightly more serious than expected—the Portuguese forward sent an important message on his social media, showcasing his resilient spirit.

“Recovering and ready to watch the game today. Let’s go, Al Nassr!,” CR7 stated through his official Instagram account. Alongside his words, a photo of him actively recovering from his injury accompanied the motivational message for his followers.

What injury did Cristiano Ronaldo suffer?

Following the latest Cristiano Ronaldo injury update, it has been confirmed that the legendary forward suffered a grade 2 muscle strain in his right hamstring during the final minutes of the last match. While the recovery timeline is still being evaluated, he is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks to undergo intensive physical therapy.

His commitments with Portugal

Portugal‘s national team is facing a tense countdown as the March international break approaches, with two high-profile friendlies scheduled against Mexico (March 28 at the Estadio Azteca) and the United States (March 31 in Atlanta).

These matches are seen as critical preparation for the 2026 World Cup, and the technical staff is hopeful that Cristiano Ronaldo can recover from his recent hamstring injury in time to lead the squad.