DC United vs Inter Miami LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Lionel Messi chases second win in 2026 MLS season

DC United face Inter Miami on Matchday 3 of the 2026 MLS season in a matchup that once again places Lionel Messi at the center of attention. Since Messi arrived in MLS in 2023, DC United have defeated Inter Miami only once in six meetings, showing how difficult this rivalry has become for the Washington side. Inter Miami arrive with confidence after a dramatic 4-2 comeback win over Orlando City in the Florida Derby.

In that match, Messi guided the Herons to their first victory of the season with a decisive brace, including a spectacular free kick that sealed the comeback. The Argentine continues to be the key figure for Inter Miami, leading the attack and raising expectations as the club aims to climb the Eastern Conference standings early in the campaign.

DC United, however, begin this clash with a similar start to the season. They opened with a solid 1-0 win over Philadelphia Union at home but suffered a 1-0 defeat against Austin FC in their second match. Now they host Inter Miami at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, where a packed crowd is expected, eager to witness Lionel Messi in action.