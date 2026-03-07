Trending topics:
DC United vs Inter Miami LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Lionel Messi chases second win in 2026 MLS season

DC United face Inter Miami in the 2026 MLS regular season. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates as Lionel Messi looks to guide Inter Miami to their second win of the season. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

By Emilio Abad

Tai Baribo of DC United and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Scott Taetsch /Dustin Markland / Getty ImagesTai Baribo of DC United and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

DC United face Inter Miami on Matchday 3 of the 2026 MLS season in a matchup that once again places Lionel Messi at the center of attention. Since Messi arrived in MLS in 2023, DC United have defeated Inter Miami only once in six meetings, showing how difficult this rivalry has become for the Washington side. Inter Miami arrive with confidence after a dramatic 4-2 comeback win over Orlando City in the Florida Derby.

In that match, Messi guided the Herons to their first victory of the season with a decisive brace, including a spectacular free kick that sealed the comeback. The Argentine continues to be the key figure for Inter Miami, leading the attack and raising expectations as the club aims to climb the Eastern Conference standings early in the campaign.

DC United, however, begin this clash with a similar start to the season. They opened with a solid 1-0 win over Philadelphia Union at home but suffered a 1-0 defeat against Austin FC in their second match. Now they host Inter Miami at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, where a packed crowd is expected, eager to witness Lionel Messi in action.

Today's venue

M&T Bank Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium located in Baltimore, Maryland. Opened in 1998, it has served as the home of the Baltimore Ravens of the NFL and sits next to Oriole Park at Camden Yards, where the Baltimore Orioles play their home games.

The stadium has a capacity of 71,008 spectators, making it a much larger venue than DC United’s usual home. Because of the excitement surrounding Lionel Messi and Inter Miami’s visit, DC United opted to host this MLS matchup in Baltimore to allow more fans to attend.

Head-to-head: Inter Miami and DC United recent meetings

Inter Miami and DC United have faced each other several times in recent MLS seasons, with the Herons holding the advantage in their latest encounters.

September 20, 2025: Inter Miami 3-2 DC United (MLS)
August 23, 2025: DC United 1-1 Inter Miami (MLS)
May 18, 2024: Inter Miami 1-0 DC United (MLS)
March 16, 2024: DC United 1-3 Inter Miami (MLS)
July 8, 2023: DC United 2-2 Inter Miami (MLS)

Start time and how to watch

DC United vs Inter Miami will get underway at 4:30 PM ET (PT: 1:30 PM)

Watch this MLS match between DC United and Inter Miami live in the USA on MLS League Pass on Apple TV.

DC United and Inter Miami clash in 2026 MLS regular season

Welcome to our live blog coverage of tonight’s MLS matchup! DC United face Inter Miami at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore as Lionel Messi and the Herons look to secure their second win of the 2026 MLS season.

Stay with us for key information, match insights, and minute-by-minute updates as DC United and Inter Miami battle it out in Baltimore.

