Maxx Crosby breaks silence with emotional message to Raiders following trade to Ravens

An era has ended for the Las Vegas Raiders. After the AFC West team traded Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens, the star pass rusher posted a video with a farewell message to the club that welcomed him to the NFL.

On Friday, the NFL was stunned by the announcement of Maxx Crosby‘s trade to the Ravens. A few hours later, the player himself confirmed the move, sending an emotional message to Raider Nation.

“Can’t believe that this is a real thing,” Crosby said in a video posted on X. “One thing I can say is that I gave you all everything I got. I have no regrets. I put everything into trying to win as a Raider. It’s tough, man. Jon Gruden gave me a lifetime opportunity to be a Raider. I feel like I let you all down.“

Maxx Crosby wants to win a Super Bowl

Throughout the entire video, Maxx Crosby continuously repeats his desire to achieve success. “This organization wants to have a winner, just like myself,” Crosby added. “I played with a chip on my shoulder; I did everything in my power to try to bring a winner to the team.“

Unfortunately, Crosby was nowhere close to fighting for a Super Bowl during his seven-year tenure with the Raiders. The club last reached the playoffs in 2021, losing in the Wild Card round against the Cincinnati Bengals in Crosby’s only playoff appearance so far.

Now, Crosby has a better chance of achieving the success he craves. The Ravens are regarded as a more stable organization than the Raiders, but their disappointing 2025 season—where they finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs—leaves some doubt as to whether the pass rusher will finally get the Super Bowl ring he so greatly desires.