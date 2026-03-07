Team USA’s pitching rotation for the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Team USA enters the 2026 World Baseball Classic with a stronger pitching rotation, opening the tournament with Logan Webb against Brazil in what was nearly a dominant performance for the team, followed by Tarik Skubal taking the mound against Great Britain in the second game.

The rotation features four primary arms for Team USA in the WBC. Alongside Webb and Skubal, Paul Skenes is set to make his debut after recently speaking about what it means to wear the national team jersey. He will pitch against Mexico.

The fourth arm in the early games for the United States is Nolan McLean, who is scheduled to start against Italy, a crucial matchup for Team USA if it hopes to advance deep into the tournament.

Team USA’s rotation

Team USA is bringing a roster loaded with experience, but some rotation pitchers, such as Skubal, will not pitch beyond their scheduled appearance. He reportedly committed to only one outing with the national team and will return to Detroit Tigers camp.

Rotation:

Logan Webb vs. Brazil

Tarik Skubal vs. Great Britain

Paul Skenes vs. Mexico

Nolan McLean vs. Italy

Quarterfinal – Webb

Semifinal – Skenes

Final – McLean

The good news for Team USA is that Webb, who threw four innings in his debut with a 2.25 ERA, will be available for the quarterfinals, a major boost for the rotation. Skenes, who finished last season with a 1.97 ERA, will also play a key role not only against Mexico but potentially in the semifinals as well.

Skubal had mentioned the possibility of returning for the final, though only as a spectator and not as a pitcher, making any expectation of him taking the mound in the championship game unlikely. Still, Team USA’s rotation remains strong.

Beyond the primary starters, the United States also has depth in the bullpen with experienced arms ready to contribute. Pitchers such as Clay Holmes, Clayton Kershaw, Brad Keller and others will support the starters, who are limited to 65 pitches per game.

Bullpen depth: