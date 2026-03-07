NY Giants could sign Super Bowl champion WR to help QB Jaxson Dart

The New York Giants are reportedly exploring the possibility of adding a major weapon this offseason, with veteran wide receiver Mike Evans emerging as a potential target.

NFL insider Jonathan Jones recently discussed the situation while evaluating possible moves across the league. “If John Harbaugh wants to make a splash move in his first year on the job, then bringing in Evans could certainly make some sense.”

Adding a player of Evans’ caliber would immediately change the outlook of the Giants’ passing game. The star has long been one of the most consistent wideouts in the NFL, and his presence could give the offense a reliable target for Jaxson Dart and maybe produce some hopes to win a Super Bowl.

Mike Evans to NY Giants?

Mike Evans becoming a free agent has already sparked speculation about which teams could enter the race when he hits the market. Several contenders are expected to monitor the situation closely.

Jonathan Jones highlighted the teams that could potentially pursue the wide receiver. “If Mike Evans does not return to Tampa Bay, keep an aye on the Bills, Chargers, 49ers, Commanders and Giants.”

For the Giants, the move would represent a clear attempt to accelerate their offensive rebuild as Mike Evans could mentor another great name at the position like Malik Nabers. It would be an incredible duo to help Jaxson Dart. Furthermore, if running back Cam Skattebo comes back healthy, the boost could be extraordinary overall.

