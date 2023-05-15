The Yankees didn't start the 2023 season well, but that hasn't stopped Judge from becoming one of the top players within the team and in the league. Check here his new record.

The New York Yankees are struggling to dominate the East Division in the current 2023 MLB, for now they are not favorites to win the division, much less to reach the postseason.

Aaron Judge is one of the best players in the league and for the Yankees he is one of the key pieces to win games thanks to his slugging power.

So far Judge is projected to have as good a season in 2023 as he did in 2022 with 133 runs (personal highest) and 62 home runs (personal highest, team and league record).

What is the new Aaron Judge record with the Yankees?

According to YES Network, Judge is the 4th player in New York Yankees history with two home runs and three walks in a single game. He joins the list with three other legends from the team, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Jason Giambi.

Judge has been playing with the Yankees since 2016, his best seasons were in 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022. He is young and still has many records to set and break with the franchise.