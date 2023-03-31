With the 2023 Major League Baseball season already underway, let's take a look at the top three candidates to win MVP in the National League.

It's been quite a while, but the wait is finally over. The 2023 Major League Baseball season has arrived, and the best players on Earth are more than ready to take the field and rule The Big Show again.

Needless to say, the National League is expected to be a bloodbath once again. Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will once again battle to the death for a World Series berth.

MLB 2023: Top 3 NL MVP Candidates

3. Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuña Jr. didn't have the best season in 2022, and he faced some off-season criticism for his performance at the World Baseball Classic. But he's one of the most versatile and impactful players in the game.

The Atlanta Braves are expected to be a strong candidate out of the National League again, and they'll need their young star to be at his best to go the distance. He's finally healthy, so there's no more room for excuses.

2. Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts will continue to be an MVP candidate for as long as he's healthy and playing. He's an elite outfielder and a guy who can hit for both power and contact with an outstanding ability to get on base.

Betts is the leader and best player in arguably the best team in baseball. Despite some tough losses in the offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers will continue to be the team to beat until proven otherwise.

1. Juan Soto

The San Diego Padres made one of the biggest — if not the biggest — transactions in franchise history when they traded for Juan Soto last season. Now, it's time they finally live up to the expectations.

Soto is one of the best sluggers in the league, and perhaps the only player who could record an OBP of .500 in today's game. The Padres need to get over the hump once and for all, and he might as well be the guy who can take them the distance.