Even though they've already secured their top target for the offseason, the New York Yankees aren't done spending big bucks in the winter.

The New York Yankees managed to ink Aaron Judge to a monster nine-year deal. They also kept Anthony Rizzo around at a reasonable price for the foreseeable future, although they did lose Jameson Taillon.

All things considered, it's been a positive offseason for Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner. However, the roster is still flawed, and they need to make more moves to put last season's blunder behind them.

With that in mind, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that they're all-in on trying to sign southpaw ace Carlos Rodon, who's coming off a stellar campaign with the San Francisco Giants.

MLB News: Yankees To Make A Big Push For Carlos Rodon

"The Yankees have opened talks with star left-hander Carlos Rodon, and a formal offer was expected to be delivered late Monday or possibly Tuesday for the team’s big outside free-agent target," wrote Heyman.

"The initial indication is that Rodon seeks seven-plus years at $200 million plus, and while the Yankees seem reluctant to go to that length, they also seem very serious and hopeful about this pursuit," Heyman added.

Yankees Unlikely To Make A Run At Carlos Correa

The Yankees were also reportedly looking to make a run at Carlos Correa. Nonetheless, Heyman reports that there are serious concerns about the former Astros' fit in their current lineup.

"While there’s also been some chatter linking the Yankees and superstar free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa, it is clear that their main focus is on Rodon, who’s also received interest from the Giants, Cardinals and several other teams," Heyman explained.

"The Yankees do like Correa as a player, but they are having a hard time seeing a fit, either financially or on the field, as they have three shortstop candidates plus veteran third basemen D.J. LeMahieu and Josh Donaldson, who’s thought to be untradeable following a rough offensive season," added the report.

That should all but kill all rumors regarding a blockbuster trade for Fernando Tatis Jr. as well, as the Bronx Bombers were rumored to be in the mix for the out-of-grace young star. So, whether they'll pursue another big name in the offseason remains to be seen.