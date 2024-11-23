MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Judge reveals surprising truth about relationship with free agent Juan Soto

The MLB offseason has introduced an unexpected twist in the dynamic between two of baseball's brightest stars: Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. The New York Yankees' outfielder recently made a surprising revelation about his relationship with Soto. During the regular season, Judge and Soto formed a formidable duo, spearheading the Yankees' offense and wowing fans […]

The MLB offseason has introduced an unexpected twist in the dynamic between two of baseball’s brightest stars: Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. The New York Yankees‘ outfielder recently made a surprising revelation about his relationship with Soto.

During the regular season, Judge and Soto formed a formidable duo, spearheading the Yankees’ offense and wowing fans with their impressive home runs. However, that connection appears to have cooled in recent weeks.

Judge disclosed that since the Yankees’ World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, he has not spoken with his teammate, now a free agent. “I have not,” Judge told SNY. “You know, we’ve got better things ahead of us right now with trying to take care of this World Series. I know when the time comes, when this is all over, he’ll make the right decision for himself.”

Is there a rift between Judge and Soto?

When asked about his approach to discussing Juan Soto’s free agency decision this MLB offseason, Judge was clear: “Yes, I haven’t talked to him at all.”

“I think the best thing is to really give those guys space,” Judge continued. “I talked to him all season, and he knows how we feel about him. The most important thing now is to let him do his thing with his family, pray about it, talk with people, and come to the right decision for him and his family... So yeah, I haven’t talked to him at all. I thought I’d talk to him maybe yesterday on the [MVP announcement] call… but he wasn’t there,” Judge concluded.

Soto’s Future Hangs in the Balance

Aaron Judge’s decision to give Soto space coincides with the Dominican star’s uncertain future. Soto, entering the final year of his contract, is one of the most sought-after free agents in MLB. The outfielder is expected to command a multi-year, multimillion-dollar offer, and the Yankees are among the teams eager to retain him.

As speculation about Soto’s next move grows, Judge’s comments reflect the delicate balance between camaraderie and respecting the personal decisions players must make during MLB free agency.

