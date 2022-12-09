The New York Yankees are reportedly keeping tabs on SF Giants ace Carlos Rodon. And while getting him won't be easy, this is how they can pull it off.

The New York Yankees have already secured their top priority for the winter meetings. Aaron Judge will be back for the next nine seasons, although he was reportedly quite close to joining the San Francisco Giants.

Notably, that's not the only deadly blow the Bronx Bombers could give the Bay area team this offseason. Apparently, they're keeping tabs on free agent Carlos Rodon, who opted out of his contract after one season with the Giants.

Even with Judge coming back and his massive contract, reports state that the Yankees can afford to fit the southpaw ace on their payroll. That's assuming they're willing to meet his terms and demands.

MLB News: Yankees Are Interested In Carlos Rodon

(via New York Post)

"While the Yankees’ main priority remains superstar Aaron Judge, they remain in daily contact with Carlos Rodon’s camp, and preferred him as a rotation option all along to Justin Verlander or certainly Jacob deGrom, for two main reasons: 1) he’s younger, and 2) he’s a left-hander for Yankee Stadium.

Word is, the Yankees likely could still fit Rodon into their payroll if Judge returns — although their budget hasn’t been defined to the dollar, as of yet. And he’s the starter that has their attention. 'He’s really good,' manager Aaron Boone said Monday."

Rodon Wants A Six-Year Deal

So, if the Yankees want to land the southpaw, they'll need to commit to a six-year deal worth at least $180 million. That's assuming his asking price didn't go up after Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander's mega deals.

(via MLB Trade Rumors)

"Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that agent Scott Boras and Rodon have been seeking a six-year deal at an annual rate of $30MM or more. (Notably, that report pre-dates Verlander’s new agreement with the Mets.) Heyman suggests that the Yankees are the large-market team that is most focused on Rodon at present."

It's been way too long since the Yankees last won the World Series, and fans have lost patience already. So, Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner better start emptying their pockets and picking up the phone.