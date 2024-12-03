NBA News: Jaylen Brown reflects on Celtics' victory over Heat and his teammate's impact

The NBA regular season is in full swing, and the Boston Celtics are on a roll, bouncing back from a recent loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers to reclaim their winning form. One of the standout performers in Monday’s victory over the Miami Heat was Jaylen Brown, who took the time to reflect on his team’s success and praise one of his teammates.

The Celtics dominated the Heat, winning three out of the four quarters, with Brown delivering a stellar performance. The All-Star finished the night with 29 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists, leading Boston to a commanding victory. Miami, meanwhile, was without star forward Jimmy Butler.

After the game, Brown spoke to the media about his team’s strategy and how they were able to execute against the Heat. In addition, he made sure to highlight the contributions of center Luke Kornet, who delivered an outstanding performance.

“Luke Kornet has been the ultimate teammate since he’s been here,” Brown said. “Whatever you ask him to do, he’s willing to do. He’s consistent, and he does his job night in and night out.”

Brown went on to praise Kornet’s basketball IQ and versatility. “He knows the game well. Offensively, he’s a great connector for us, and defensively, he uses his size to impact the game. Tonight was a perfect example of that. He set a career high in blocks, and when Luke’s playing well, I think we’re an even better team.”

Brown discusses Celtics’ performance against the Heat

When addressing the media, Brown shared his thoughts on the Celtics’ recent performance against the Heat. Reflecting on his role, Brown emphasized his commitment to the team in the NBA regular season: “Whatever the case is, I always strive to be there as a leader for our group and make myself available,” he said. “Trying to miss as few games as possible is crucial for the success of our team.”

He continued, stressing the importance of setting an example, even when not at 100%: “Even when you’re not feeling your best, showing up and being available sends a message to your teammates. It sets the tone for the whole group, encouraging everyone to adopt that same mindset. Every game counts—even in December. If we want to play deep into June, these regular-season games are vital. I had to push through it.”

Kornet reflects on his role in the Celtics’ game plan

Although it wasn’t one of his standout performances, Luke Kornet took the opportunity to share his perspective on his role within the Celtics’ system. Expressing confidence in his abilities and his teammates, Kornet explained:

“I focus on doing my job—protecting the rim, being in the right position, and being aggressive when the opportunity presents itself. It’s about making plays. Fortunately, I’ve had a lot of chances to play alongside my teammates, which has helped me develop a better understanding of their tendencies and how to work together more effectively.”

Kornet went on to reflect on his growth over the past year, noting the evolution of his game: “Since last season, this has become a big focus for me. It’s an area where I feel I can make a real impact on both ends of the floor.”