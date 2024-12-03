NHL News: Connor McDavid makes one thing clear about his future with the Oilers

Connor McDavid, the superstar of the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL, has made it clear that his ambition goes beyond individual records. Despite being widely regarded as one of the greatest ice hockey players of all time, the Oilers’ captain has been straightforward about his contract situation.

Unlike many players who prioritize lucrative contracts and individual accolades, Connor McDavid seems more focused on collective success and the satisfaction of achieving greatness with his teammates.

In a candid statement, McDavid said, “I want to win. That’s it. That’s all that matters to me at this point in my career.” This reflects the Canadian center’s burning desire to lead the Oilers to glory and secure their place in hockey history.

McDavid’s impending contract renewal has generated significant anticipation in the NHL. However, the player himself has downplayed the situation: “We haven’t really talked about it at all,” McDavid said about Leon Draisaitl’s contract extension. “It’s his contract. It’s his business. It has nothing to do with me.”

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates a goal against the New York Rangers during the third period at Rogers Place on November 23, 2024 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

McDavid: A Legacy in the Making

With every passing season, McDavid gets closer to cementing his place among hockey legends. After reaching 1,000 career points, he joined an exclusive group of players and once again demonstrated his dominance on the ice. However, McDavid knows that individual achievements are just one part of his legacy.

“It wasn’t about that,” he said regarding his 1,000-point milestone. “It’s just a number. The reaction from my teammates and the fans made it special.” This statement showcases the humility and character of a player who values the camaraderie and support of his teammates and fans more than personal records.

The Future of the Oilers at Stake

McDavid’s decision to renew his contract with the Oilers will have a significant impact on the future of the franchise in the NHL. If the Canadian center decides to stay in Edmonton, the Oilers will remain in contention for a Stanley Cup, shaping the team’s future for years to come.

