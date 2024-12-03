MLB Rumors: NY Mets' decision could make it easier for the Red Sox to get Juan Soto

As the 2025 MLB season draws closer, teams are doing everything they can to build competitive rosters in an effort to challenge the dominance of the Los Angeles Dodgers. One team making a push is the New York Mets, who, alongside the Boston Red Sox, have reportedly shown interest in acquiring Juan Soto to strengthen their lineup.

The rumors surrounding Soto are swirling, with fans eagerly awaiting a decision. In addition to the Mets and Red Sox, the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees are also said to be in the mix. However, the Mets made a significant move last weekend that could change the landscape of Soto’s potential move to Boston.

According to ESPN, the Mets recently signed 31-year-old pitcher Frankie Montas to a two-year, $34 million deal. Montas became the first major acquisition of the Mets’ offseason, and fans are now wondering how this move will impact the team’s pursuit of Soto.

This signing could affect the Mets‘ approach to Soto, especially considering reports suggesting they may be preparing a massive 13-year, $600 million offer for the star outfielder. While that sum was initially thought to be lower than what the Yankees might offer, Montas’ signing has raised questions among fans about the Mets’ long-term strategy and their true intentions regarding Soto.

Frankie Montas.

The Mets need to address the rotation

With Montas now in the fold, the Mets must turn their attention to other potential additions to strengthen their roster. While the team had initially set its sights on marquee names like Soto, other high-caliber players have recently emerged as targets: Max Fried and Corbin Burnes. Both pitchers have had outstanding seasons, further intensifying the Mets’ need to make strategic moves.

However, pursuing these names will come at a cost. Reports indicate that the Mets have extended a significant contract offer, raising concerns among fans about the team’s financial flexibility. With Montas already set to earn $34 million, adding Fried or Burnes would push payroll even higher, potentially complicating other roster decisions.

Montas is expected to slot into the middle of the rotation, but the Mets face additional uncertainty with three other key pitchers — Jose Quintana, Luis Severino, and Sean Manaea — all set to hit free agency. Given this scenario, the Mets front office will need to be tactical in their next steps to continue their championship pursuit.

Montas’ MLB career

As Montas approaches his 11th season in Major League Baseball, he has established himself as a reliable arm, particularly during his tenure with the Oakland Athletics. Over six seasons in Oakland, Montas posted a 35-30 record, with a solid 3.70 ERA. In 537 innings, he allowed 509 hits, 252 runs, and only 65 home runs. His consistency and ability to keep the ball in the park have made him a key contributor to the A’s pitching staff.

In his final MLB season with the Milwaukee Brewers, Montas made 11 appearances, pitching a total of 57.1 innings. During that stretch, he allowed 47 hits, 33 runs, and surrendered 10 home runs. In 2024, Montas also saw action with the Cincinnati Reds, where he appeared in 19 games. Over those outings, he gave up 93 hits, 56 runs, and allowed 14 home runs.