San Diego Padres will receive Arizona Diamondbacks in a 2023 MLB regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The West division of the National League will have a duel between the two teams with the worst start to the season, both looking to improve their statistics. On the one hand will be the local San Diego Padres, who after losing their first two games against the Colorado Rookies managed to win against the same rivals, and now they have a 1-2 balance.

Their rivals in this game, the Arizona Diamondbacks, have exactly the same record, although in this case there played 3 games against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in which they lost the first and third and won the second. Both teams want to go in search of 2-2.

When will Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres be played?

The game of the 2023 MLB regular season between Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres at the Petco Park, San Diego, California will take place this Monday, April 3 at 9:40 PM (ET).

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:40 PM

CT: 8:40 PM

MT: 7:40 PM

PT: 6:40 PM

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres

This 2023 MLB regular season game between Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: BSSD.

