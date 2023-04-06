The Kansas City Royals visit the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in the 2023 MLB Season. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

The San Francisco Giants host the Kansas City Royals on Friday, April 7 at Oracle Park in California as part of the 2023 MLB Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

[Watch Kansas City Royals vs San Francisco Giants in the US free on Fubo]

The Kansas City Royals are in the middle of a crisis just one week into the new season. They have a 1-6 record as the worst team in the AL Central and arrive to this series carrying three consecutive losses against the Toronto Blue Jays. Brad Keller is the probable pitcher for the Royals.

The Giants had been very irregular in the start of the 2023 MLB Season with a 3-3 record. However, prior to the game against the Royals, San Francisco dominated the Chicago White Sox with a 16-6 win on the road. Alex Cobb will make his second appearance on the mound after allowing only one run against the New York Yankees on April 1. This is their first home game of the year.

When will Kansas City Royals vs San Francisco Giants be played?

The 2023 MLB Season game between the Kansas City Royals and the San Francisco Giants will be played on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Oracle Park in California.

Kansas City Royals vs San Francisco Giants: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:35 PM

CT: 3:35 PM

MT: 2:35 PM

PT: 1:35 PM

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs San Francisco Giants

The game between the Kansas City Royals and the San Francisco Gians in the 2023 MLB Season will be available to watch on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the US. Other options if you don't want to miss it in the United States are NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Kansas City.