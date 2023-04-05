Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks face off at Chase Field in the 2023 MLB regular season. Find out here the starting time of the game and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks will clash on Thursday, April 6 at Chase Field in Phoenix as part of the 2023 MLB Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

[Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamonbacks online free in the US on Fubo]

The Dodgers are having a strong start of the season with a 4-2 record thanks to clutch perfomances of players such as Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Will Smith and Trayce Thompson. They are the favorites to win the NL West and reach the World Series with a roster full of stars.

After a 74-88 record in 2022, the Diamondbacks have a young team led by manager Torey Lovullo. So far, Arizona have a 3-3 record. They finished 2-2 in the first series of the season against the Dodgers at Los Angeles and also divided wins (1-1) visiting San Diego. This is their opening homestand in the 2023 season.

When will Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks be played?

The 2023 MLB regular season game between Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks will be played on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Chase Field in Phoenix. Dustin May is the probable pitcher for the Dodgers and Merrill Kelly for Arizona.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks

The game between Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 MLB regular season will be broadcast on Fubo (7-day Free Trial) in the United States. Other options include Bally Sports Arizona and SportsNet LA.