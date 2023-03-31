The pitch clock is one of the new rules for the 2023 MLB season. After Opening Day, it might have changed forever the history of baseball.

The pitch clock is here to transform baseball. MLB had to find a way to have a faster pace because, though the sport is exciting for thousands of fans, one of the biggest arguments against it from new generations is the average time in a season of 162 games.

Since Opening Day, the pitch clock is part of a set of three new rules to be implemented in 2023. So, to make the games quicker, now there's a 30-second timer between batters. Also, between each pitch, a 15-second timer will be in place with the bases empty and a 20-second timer with runners on base.

Of course, the big question for thousands of fans after Opening Day was if the pitch clock really worked. Let's check out the results following the first 15 games in the regular season schedule of MLB.

MLB News: Pitch clock worked amazingly on Opening Day

According to the new MLB rules, the pitchers always have to start their motion to throw before the clock expires. That's why, with 15 games scheduled for 2023 Opening Day, baseball fans had high expectations. These were the official times.

San Francisco vs Yankees: 2 hours, 33 minutes.

Atlanta vs Washington: 3 hours, 7 minutes.

Baltimore vs Boston: 3 hours, 10 minutes.

Milwaukee vs Chicago: 2 hours, 21 minutes.

Minnesota vs Kansas City: 2 hours, 32 minutes.

Philadelphia vs Texas: 3 hours, 4 minutes.

Detroit vs Tampa: 2 hours, 4 minutes.

New York Mets vs Miami: 2 hours, 42 minutes.

Pittsburgh vs Cincinnati: 3 hours, 2 minutes.

Toronto vs St Louis: 3 hours, 38 minutes.

Chicago vs Houston: 2 hours, 38 minutes.

Colorado vs San Diego: 2 hours, 56 minutes.

Angels vs Oakland: 2 hours, 30 minutes.

Arizona vs Dodgers: 2 hours, 35 minutes.

Cleveland vs Seattle: 2 hours 14 minutes.

As you can see, the numbers are amazing. In baseball around the world, the three-hour mark seemed to be the rule. Now, after Opening Day 2023, 10 out of 15 games in MLB were of less than three hours. So with all the data, this is a very promising start for the pitch clock.