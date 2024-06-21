The "Say Hey Kid" passed away with his family by his side, as announced in a family statement. Mays, one of the greatest MLB players of all time, was influential in breaking down the color barrier in the sport.

Willie Mays, one of the best ball players to ever grace the game, passed away on June 18th in Palo Alto, California, surrounded by loved ones. In a family statement, his son Michael Mays wrote, “My father has passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones.”

He added, “I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life’s blood.”

A New Yorker and San Francisco star through and through, Mays spent most of his career with the New York/San Francisco Giants (1951-1972) and later played for the New York Mets (1972-1973). Regarded as a true legend, here are some of the stats and accolades Mays was known for:

Willie Mays Stats

Willie Mays, one of baseball’s greatest players, had a remarkable career filled with numerous achievements and records. Here are some key statistics and highlights from his illustrious career:

Major League Career:

Teams : New York/San Francisco Giants (1951-1972), New York Mets (1972-1973).

: New York/San Francisco Giants (1951-1972), New York Mets (1972-1973). Position: Center fielder.

Batting Statistics:

Games Played : 2,992.

: 2,992. Batting Average : .302.

: .302. Hits : 3,283.

: 3,283. Home Runs : 660.

: 660. Runs Batted In (RBIs) : 1,903.

: 1,903. Stolen Bases : 338.

: 338. On-Base Percentage : .384.

: .384. Slugging Percentage : .557.

: .557. OPS (On-base Plus Slugging): .941.

Accolades and Awards:

All-Star Selections : 24-time All-Star (tied for the most All-Star selections in MLB history).

: 24-time All-Star (tied for the most All-Star selections in MLB history). Gold Glove Awards : 12 (for outstanding fielding as a center fielder).

: 12 (for outstanding fielding as a center fielder). National League Most Valuable Player (MVP) : 2-time winner (1954, 1965).

: 2-time winner (1954, 1965). World Series Championships : 1 (with the Giants in 1954).

: 1 (with the Giants in 1954). Hall of Fame: Inducted in 1979, receiving 94.7% of the vote.

Career Achievements:

20-20-20-20 Club : One of two players (alongside Barry Bonds) to hit at least 20 doubles, triples, home runs, and stolen bases in a single season (1957).

: One of two players (alongside Barry Bonds) to hit at least 20 doubles, triples, home runs, and stolen bases in a single season (1957). 500 Home Runs and 3,000 Hits Club : Achieved both milestones during his career.

: Achieved both milestones during his career. Legendary Catch: Known for “The Catch” in Game 1 of the 1954 World Series, where he made a famous over-the-shoulder catch in deep center field.

Legacy: