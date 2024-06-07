A spectacular season for the New York Yankees was suddenly jeopardized by the status of Juan Soto. There's a big update about his injury.

The New York Yankees are the best team in MLB and, undoubtedly, the biggest reason of their transformation is Juan Soto. After a very disappointing 2023 season, Aaron Boone found himself with a star player who took to another level an explosive lineup alongside Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

By the way, it’s important to remember that the Yankees have a 45-19 record without their greatest asset: Gerrit Cole. So, if this team stays healthy, the sky is the limit.

As a consequence, thousands of fans are dreaming with their first World Series title since 2009. However, during the game against the Minnesota Twins, Juan Soto suffered an injury on his left arm.

Boone already confirmed that Soto is out for Friday’s blockbuster matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but, there are positive signs for the Dominican outfielder.

Aaron Boone’s great season with the Yankees might be in jeopardy (Getty Images)

How long will Juan Soto be out with the Yankees?

Aaron Boone announced that Juan Soto won’t go to the injury list and that the star just has inflammation on his left forearm. According to the manager, there’s a lot of relief inside the clubhouse as many people expected a bigger problem in his elbow.

“It’s just inflammation. So, good news. In the grand scheme of things, we got good news. Just some inflammation in there. We’ll start with some medicine and you know, right now treat him as day-to-day.”