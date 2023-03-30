The 2023 MLB season has already started. Read here to find out how many games are scheduled in the calendar with other important dates.

The 2023 MLB season is finally here with the Houston Astros as favorites to defend their title. According to the oddsmakers, many teams are really close in the hunt such as the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres.

This season will be historic for baseball after MLB decided to introduce three major new rules. The famous pitch clock, the restriction on defensive shifts and the larger size of the bases.

As usual, the schedule brought us some exciting details. For example, all 30 teams played on Opening Day and the calendar establishes that every team will play each other at least once. So, read here to find out how mnay games will be played in the 2023 MLB season and other important dates.

How many games are in the 2023 MLB season?

The 2023 MLB regular season will have 162 games. Opening Day took place on March 30 and the final day will be October 1. The postseason starts on October 3 and the All-Star Game is scheduled to be played on July 11 at Seattle. Though the entire dates for the 2023 World Series are yet to be announced, Game 7 should be played on November 4 (if necessary).

There are other important dates in the 2023 regular season. The 2023 MLB Mexico Series between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres are scheduled for April 29-30 at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium in Mexico City.

The 2023 MLB London Series will have the Chicago Cubs playing against the Cardinals on June 24 and June 25. The venue is London Stadium.