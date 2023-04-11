New York Yankees take on Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The visitors already know what it is to win a series on the road. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Yankees began their first tour on the road with a game-winning series over the Baltimore Orioles 2-1. Best of all, the Yankees haven't lost a series since the start of the 2023 season.

The Guardians have yet to win a home series but they did post a winning streak during the first week of the season in a series against the Seattle Mariners and a game against Oakland.

When will New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians be played?

New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Tuesday, April 11 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The home team must find a way to stop the visitors' offense.

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:10 PM

CT: 5:10 PM

MT: 4:10 PM

PT: 3:10 PM

How to watch New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians at the Progressive Field in Cleveland on Tuesday, April 11, will be broadcast in the US by Bally Sports Great Lakes, MLB.TV.