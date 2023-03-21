The secret behind one of the best baseball national teams is public and is known by the true followers of this sport. Check here why they are so good.

The Japanese have two World Baseball Classic titles, they were the first national team to win a back-to-back title and since then they are considered a dangerous favorite.

But the Japanese have a little secret that makes their baseball system on the same level as the United States, they share the same passion and respect for baseball.

During the 2023 World Baseball Classic the Japanese were lethal in the group stage and it was likely that they would reach the final after a little over 10 years.

What is the secret of the Japanese to be so good at playing baseball?

The Japanese do not have a secret, they are good at playing baseball since they have a system similar to the United States, in Japan there are minor leagues so that the youngest players finish polishing their skills and climb to the 'majors'.

Baseball arrived in Japan in 1872, it was an American who brought baseball to the country, Horace Wilson. In the 20th century, the Japanese government added baseball to schools as part of the sports curriculum, and many fans of the sport became members of the government and continued to expand baseball in the country throughout the 20th century.

High Schools and College teams are the main core of baseball in Japan, similar to the United States, schools have baseball teams that play in leagues and tournaments.