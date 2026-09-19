NY Yankees remaining tight-lipped on Aaron Judge’s return, but timeline takes shape

While the New York Yankees haven't provided an official timeline for Aaron Judge's return, the nature of his injury offers a clear clue as to how long the captain will be out.

Another injury setback has triggered widespread uncertainty within the New York Yankees organization on the eve of the postseason. Captain Aaron Judge is headed back to the injured list after suffering a right calf strain, and the club has offered no firm timetable for his return.

While manager Aaron Boone declined to specify how long the slugger will be sidelined, calf injuries notoriously demand patience, even a mild Grade 1 strain typically carries a recovery window of two to three weeks.

With October baseball just a week away, intense focus centers on how the Yankees will navigate the final stretch to ensure Judge is healthy for the postseason. While prospects like Carlos Lagrange offer intriguing depth, losing Judge strips the lineup of its signature power source at a juncture where even a minor stumble could derail their championship aspirations.

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Following the recent departure of utility man Oswaldo Cabrera, who was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds, all eyes turn to who will fill the roster void left by Judge’s latest stint on the IL.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees.

Next man up in Judge’s absence

To plug the gap during Judge’s absence, the Yankees are recalling utility player Max Schuemann from Triple-A for the final stretch of regular-season series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tampa Bay Rays, and Baltimore Orioles.

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With Judge missing significant time this year, other key contributors have stepped up to anchor the offense, most notably Cody Bellinger and breakout slugger Ben Rice.

As the front office weighs its options for the upcoming series, New York must quickly find the right combination to maintain momentum and position itself for a run at the World Series.