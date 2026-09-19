NY Yankees expect Aaron Judge to return prior to start of postseason

Anxiety is mounting in the Bronx as the New York Yankees wait on captain Aaron Judge, whose latest injury casts little hope on his availability for the postseason.

The lingering speculation surrounding Aaron Judge’s availability for the stretch run has finally been answered. Following another frustrating injury setback for the New York Yankees captain, the franchise provided clarity on the timeline for his potential return to action.

The Yankees officially placed Judge on the 10-day injured list retroactively to September 17 due to a right calf strain. Under a best-case scenario, the slugger could rejoin the lineup for the regular-season finale against the Baltimore Orioles on September 27, keeping him in frame to participate in the upcoming postseason.

As teammates like Cody Bellinger weigh in on the loss of their captain, the Bronx Bombers are rallying to maintain their form, steadfast in their pursuit of securing a spot in the World Series.

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Despite the blow, the team boasts bright spots across the roster—most notably rookie phenomenon Cam Schlittler, whom manager Aaron Boone touted as a frontrunner for the American League Cy Young Award. Additionally, the pitching staff could get a major boost for October with left-hander Ryan Weathers nearing the final stages of his rehab.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field

Judge’s replacement while recovering

To fill the void left by Judge, the organization announced across its official media channels that utilityman Max Schuemann has been recalled from Triple-A, and will be available for the Yankees in the remainder of the regular season.

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Schuemann has appeared in 41 games for New York this season, posting a .194/.333/.361 slash line with a .694 OPS, 14 runs scored, 17 hits, and 21 strikeouts, providing versatile depth as the club navigates the final week of the regular season.

All eyes now turn to Judge’s recovery, as the Yankees remain single-mindedly focused on a solitary objective: securing a return to the World Series and snapping their long championship drought.