NY Yankees’ Cody Bellinger laments Aaron Judge’s injury, remains confident in his team’s talent

The New York Yankees will be without Aaron Judge in the short term, but Cody Bellinger remains confident in the players on the roster to keep the team moving forward.

The Bronx Bombers secured their spot in the 2026 MLB postseason, but it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Cody Bellinger lamented Aaron Judge’s recent injury, which has left the New York Yankees awaiting an update on his timeline, but he remains confident in the roster’s talent and its ability to keep moving forward.

“Missing Judge, it hurts. We all know he’s the best hitter in the game,” Bellinger said via MLB insider Bryan Hoch on X. “For us in here, our mindset is, we’re going to have to find a way. I think the talent in this locker room speaks for itself. I’m fully confident that we have enough talent in here that we can go out and win, and beat anybody.”

The Pinstripes want to return to the World Series, and they will have to do it with the players available to them. For now, Aaron Boone has both depth and talent on his roster to accomplish big things in the Bronx.

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What injury did Aaron Judge suffer?

Aaron Judge is back on the injured list after suffering a right calf strain during Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins. He initially left the game early with leg tightness, but an MRI revealed the strain, forcing the Yankees to put him back on the 10-day IL.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on.

Making matters worse, he had just returned a week prior from a broken rib that kept him out for over three months. While he could technically be eligible to return for the regular-season finale on September 27, Aaron Boone hasn’t set a timeline, leaving his availability for the postseason up in the air.

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Bellinger steps into a bigger role

With Aaron Judge sidelined, Cody Bellinger must step up as the primary offensive anchor and versatile anchor for the New York Yankees. Batting .273 with 16 home runs, 71 RBIs, and an .788 OPS across 126 games, Bellinger brings crucial run production to the middle of the order.

His elite defensive flexibility will be just as vital, as he is expected to shift seamlessly between right field to cover Judge’s usual post, center field, and first base depending on daily lineup needs.

Cody Bellinger at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

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Yankees’ next challenges

As the regular season wraps up, Cody Bellinger and the Yankees are heading into the home stretch with a busy final week on the schedule. They finish up their road trip out west with two more against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field (September 19 and 20), before returning to the Bronx for a heavy home stand.

They’ll kick that off with a four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium—including a Tuesday doubleheader on September 22—and then wrap up the regular season at home with a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles from September 25 to 27.