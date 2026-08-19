Aaron Boone reveals timeline for Cody Bellinger’s comeback to the NY Yankees roster

The New York Yankees have felt Cody Bellinger's absence over the last few weeks, but manager Aaron Boone recently provided a clearer timeline for the outfielder's return to the lineup.

The New York Yankees received a massive shot in the arm for the home stretch of the regular season as manager Aaron Boone provided a crucial update on Cody Bellinger, laying out a clear timeline for the slugger’s return from the injured list.

Speaking to Talkin’ Yanks, Boone revealed that Bellinger is slated to play in a minor league rehab game on Thursday and could rejoin the big-league lineup for Sunday‘s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays.

After three weeks on the shelf, Bellinger is on the verge of returning to the Bronx. Provided his rehab outing goes smoothly and he receives final clearance from the medical staff, the versatile outfielder will rejoin the Yankees as they push toward securing a postseason spot.

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With Boone also addressing Max Fried’s injury status, Yankees fans are eager to see their stars return at full strength for the stretch run, and a potential deep October postseason run toward a World Series.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees.

What happened to Cody Bellinger?

After nearly a month on the mend, Bellinger is finally set to rejoin the Yankees. The 2019 NL MVP suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain in July, forcing a trip to the 10-day injured list that ultimately stretched longer than expected to ensure a full recovery.

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Before going down, Bellinger was swinging a hot bat, capped by a 2-for-4, 1-RBI performance that showcased his value to the lineup. His return provides much-needed firepower while key sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge remain sidelined, with Judge still lacking a definitive timetable to return.

Cody Bellinger’s 2026 stats at a glance

Bellinger hasn’t just been a key middle-of-the-order presence; his production has anchored the Yankees’ offense for much of the regular season. Here is a look at his numbers prior to the injury:

Games played: 102

At Bats: 374

Runs scored: 52

Hits: 97

Doubles: 21

Triples: 3

Home Runs: 11

Runs Batted In (RBI): 53

Walks: 55

Strikeouts: 70

Stolen bases: 10 (6 Caught Stealing)

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