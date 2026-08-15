NY Yankees’ Gerrit Cole urges offense to step up amid absences of Bellinger, Judge, and Stanton

It was only a matter of time before someone on the New York Yankees addressed the elephant in the room. Coming off yet another low-scoring defeat, starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivered a clear message to the clubhouse. The Bronx Bombers look anything but offensively menacing with Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton, and Aaron Judge out with injuries. Either something changes, or the 2026 MLB season could be at stake.

With the trio of Bellinger, Stanton, and Judge out until further notice, the Yankees appear stuck in a Groundhog Day-like fate. Their latest outings look virtually indistinguishable from one another. New York’s pitching rotation looks dominant all game long, but the offense remains anemic, and eventually, a defensive breakdown decides the game. Sick and tired of watching this scenario unfold and determined not to let it linger any longer, Cole sent a strong message.

“We’re having a good time pitching and playing close games. Certainly we want to blow guys out and secure as many wins as possible,” Cole admitted, via the New York Post. “At the same time, we’re throwing the ball well, we’re playing good defense and we’re hanging in a lot of games, giving ourselves a chance to win.”

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Cole calls out the offense

Obviously, Cole didn’t go as far as to throw his teammates under the bus. He didn’t need to, he still got his message across. It’s clear the subpar batting is costing New York in its race for postseason baseball, while the strong pitching is the main reason the Yankees are even in these games.

Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees.

This topic is nothing new. Recently, manager Aaron Boone warned Jazz Chisholm Jr.—arguably the most disappointing Yankees batter during the 2026 MLB season—and even Chisholm Jr. was brutally honest about his at-bat struggles. As much as fans in the Bronx may want to use Jazz as a scapegoat, the problems in the batting order extend far beyond Chisholm Jr.

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Clearly, and reasonably so, being without three of their most efficient and powerful bats (Bellinger, Judge, and Stanton) hurts. That’s still not an excuse strong enough for Boone and company to be complacent with the recent batting numbers. Empty at-bats and quiet innings continue to ruin otherwise great days and nights on the mound, and at some point, enough has to be enough, even without the three stars.

NY Yankees letting elite pitching go to waste

Cole didn’t name names or point fingers across the dugout, but he delivered a wake-up call regardless. The Yankees boast a Cy Young Award favorite in Cam Schlittler and arguably the best rotation in the American League.

Still, they have yet to firmly establish themselves as a playoff team in 2026. That’s mainly on the offense, as its production leaves much to be desired and has the red-hot pitchers scratching their heads.

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