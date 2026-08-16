NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone provides significant update on Cody Bellinger’s return

The New York Yankees and Aaron Boone are hopeful for Cody Bellinger’s return during a crucial stretch of the 2026 MLB season.

While Cody Bellinger hasn’t made any promises about his return, the New York Yankees have plenty of reasons to be optimistic. According to New York Daily News Sports beat writer Gary Phillips, Aaron Boone revealed to the press that Bellinger is expected to begin a rehab assignment in Triple-A this week.

The manager also added that the process will begin Tuesday, and Bellinger could be activated as soon as next weekend. The return of one of the Pinstripes’ key figures is slowly becoming a reality.

This is a crucial moment for the Yankees, as they look to keep pace in the AL East. With an uncertain timeline for Aaron Judge’s return, having Bellinger back in the lineup could be extremely important for the team.

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The Yankees need Cody Bellinger back

Before going down with a leg injury in late July, Cody Bellinger was putting together a solid 2026 campaign, batting .259 with 11 home runs, 53 RBIs, 97 hits, and 10 stolen bases across 102 games. As the postseason push intensifies, his impending return can’t come soon enough for the lineup.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees.

His elite positional versatility across all three outfield spots and first base—paired with his proven clutch hitting and championship experience—provides the essential balance, defensive stability, and middle-of-the-order presence this club desperately needs to navigate the stretch run.

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The next challenges for New York

Starting August 16, 2026, the New York Yankees kick off a crucial stretch in the American League East with three pivotal upcoming series. After closing out their visit to Toronto this Sunday, the Yankees head to Oriole Park at Camden Yards to face the Baltimore Orioles from August 18 to 20.

They will then return home to Yankee Stadium to host the Toronto Blue Jays for a three-game series from August 21 to 23, followed by a high-stakes three-game homestand against the Houston Astros from August 25 to 27.