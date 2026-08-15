NY Yankees’ Cody Bellinger makes no promises on return before roster expansion

What has otherwise been a week of great news regarding Cody Bellinger hit a sudden bump as the New York Yankees' star raised eyebrows with an update.

Cody Bellinger couldn’t give much certainty when asked about his return date for the New York Yankees during the 2026 MLB season. Although Bellinger is sending the Yankees better signals than other injured players like Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge, the three-time All-Star remains uncertain about when he could return to action.

With the Yankees struggling to string together solid at-bats, ace Gerrit Cole urged the offense to step it up amid the absences of Bellinger, Stanton, and Judge. Unfortunately, no one knows for certain when the trio will return. That was made clear as manager Aaron Boone provided an uncertain timeline for Judge, and Bellinger didn’t do much to clear things up with his latest comments, either.

“I think that that would be very positive if I could [be activated before Sept. 1]. I’m feeling really good. I’m just kind of right on track of a normal strain,” Bellinger admitted to reporters, via NY Daily News. Bellinger did confess to feeling tightness in his hamstring, though.

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NY Yankees race the clock amid Bellinger’s recovery

By the way Bellinger phrased his answer, stating it would be “very positive” but making no comment on whether it would actually be realistic for him to be back before August ends, it appears he has his fair share of doubts. September 1 is an important date because that’s when MLB rosters expand from 26 to 28 players.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees.

The sooner New York can get Bellinger back on the active roster, the better, especially considering Stanton and Judge must be activated, too, and are expected to return after Bellinger. If Bellinger returns before the roster deadline, the Yankees can make the pertinent change with time to breathe, and then it would only be a matter of activating Stanton and Judge to fill out the 28-man roster.

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When the time comes, the Bronx Bombers will have to make a decision, and most signs point to one of Amed Rosario, Spencer Jones, or even the wet-gunpowdered designated hitter Ben Rice being demoted from the active roster.

NY Yankees need Bellinger back

Regardless, it would all be much easier if Bellinger returned from his Grade 2 hamstring strain before August ends. Unfortunately, there are no guarantees that will happen. Bellinger is on the right track, but even he didn’t dare make such a promise.

The veteran outfielder and first baseman knows that in a passionate market like the one in the Bronx, there aren’t many things as painful as unfulfilled promises. It’s better not to get ahead of oneself, even if it means putting the organization in a compromising position going forward.

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