Daniel Palencia demands Cubs a shot at redemption after triggering Brewers loss

The Chicago Cubs witnessed a lead evaporate before their eyes and the Milwaukee Brewers run away with a big win in the second game of the series. In a crucial, playoff-implications game in the 2026 MLB season, relief pitcher Daniel Palencia couldn’t find his footing and was blamed for the loss.

However, far from letting that get to him, the 26-year-old Venezuelan sent manager Craig Counsell and company a powerful message. Palencia, though young, has faced adversity before and has proven he can bounce back from rough nights like the one he had against the Brewers at Wrigley Field.

“It’s been tough, for sure, but this is baseball. I’m going to have bad days. This is not me. I want the ball tomorrow,” Palencia said while urging the Cubs to send him to the mound again for the third matchup of the four-game series, via the Chicago Sun-Times.

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Entering the game in the sixth inning, Palencia was taken out after facing two batters. He allowed two hits, two runs and a home run while failing to strike out a batter. His numbers for the night included 12 pitches, nine for strikes, as well as a 4.95 ERA. Under his watch, the Brewers took the lead, and that’s why he was pinned the loss on his MLB season résumé.

Daniel Palencia covers his face after rough outing.

Cubs announce starting pitcher

The Cubs announced David Peterson will start the third game against the Brewers on Chicago’s North Side. Peterson’s last start for Chicago was on Aug. 28, when the club fell to the Cincinnati Reds 10-8.

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Whether Palencia is given the nod by Counsell as a reliever or gets the night off remains to be seen. It may depend on how the Cubs fare in an electric duel between two of the best offenses in Major League Baseball. So far, the series’ overall score is 21-12 in favor of Chicago.

Palencia’s numbers in 2026

Well into his fourth year in MLB, the Cubs’ reliever has struggled to replicate the success he had in 2025. So far, Palencia has appeared in 23 games, pitching a total of 20 innings and recording 24 strikeouts and seven walks while allowing 22 hits and 11 runs. Although not a closer, Palencia has recorded three saves and blown another.

Through his 23 appearances, the World Baseball Classic-winning reliever has posted a –0.1 WAR, 4.95 ERA, and 1.45 WHIP. All of these are downgrades from his strong 0.6 WAR, 2.91 ERA, and 1.14 WHIP in 2025, all career highs.