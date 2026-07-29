Cubs reportedly could face tough Pedro Ramirez decision in potential Tarik Skubal trade

The Chicago Cubs may face a difficult decision if the Detroit Tigers ask for Pedro Ramirez in a potential Tarik Skubal trade before the MLB deadline.

The Chicago Cubs remain active in the starting pitching market as the MLB trade deadline approaches, with Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal continuing to be mentioned as one of the top names available. If negotiations advance, Chicago may have to decide whether one of its most promising young players is worth including in a blockbuster deal.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Cubs prospect Pedro Ramirez should not be viewed as untouchable despite his impressive start in the majors. “He is not untouchable, nor should he be,” Passan wrote on Threads while responding to a fan’s suggestion that Ramirez should be off limits in trade discussions.

Ramirez has quickly become a fan favorite since his promotion to the big leagues, and his recent performances have only increased excitement around his future. That growing popularity, however, could make any potential trade involving the 22-year-old even more difficult for Chicago if Detroit insists on his inclusion.

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Would the Cubs trade Pedro Ramirez for Tarik Skubal?

The Cubs are widely expected to pursue another frontline starter before the trade deadline, and Skubal represents one of the most impactful options on the market. While Chicago has also been linked to Reid Detmers in recent reports, acquiring the Tigers’ ace would almost certainly require the Cubs to part with multiple premium assets.

Pedro Ramírez #75 of the Chicago Cubs hits an RBI single. Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Ramirez’s value has continued to rise following his arrival in the majors. The young infielder has strengthened his case as part of the Cubs’ long-term core. Even so, Passan believes the organization should be willing to consider moving him if the return justifies the cost.

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Why could Tarik Skubal force a difficult decision?

With rumors even linking Skubal to the Brewers in recent days, the ace has posted a 2.70 ERA across 15 starts while recording 110 strikeouts in 90 innings, and few pitchers would have a greater impact on the Cubs’ postseason aspirations than the left‑hander. He has established himself as one of baseball’s premier starters, making him one of the most coveted trade targets ahead of the deadline.

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If the Tigers were to demand Ramirez as part of a potential package, Chicago would have to balance its long-term future against the opportunity to acquire an established ace capable of leading a playoff rotation. Whether the Cubs are willing to make that sacrifice could determine whether a deal ultimately comes together.