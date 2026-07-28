White Sox reportedly face competition from Cubs in pursuit of Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers could land with the Chicago White Sox or Chicago Cubs as their new starting pitcher.

The Chicago White Sox have been linked to Clay Holmes as a potential addition to their pitching staff, but another name has also emerged as a target to arrive in the Windy City. According to a recent report from insider Russell Dorsey, the player on their radar is Reid Detmers, who has also drawn interest from the Chicago Cubs.

“Ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3, there could be a battle in the Windy City for starting pitching. Multiple sources tell Yahoo Sports that the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox have each shown interest in Angels left-hander Reid Detmers,” Dorsey revealed. “Both Chicago teams are in need of starting pitching and have cast a wide net as they look for reinforcements.”

The White Sox’s current position as leaders of the AL Central could put them in a better spot to acquire the Angels pitcher. However, the number of injuries affecting the Cubs’ roster could also give the pitcher a more prominent role.

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Detmers’ numbers so far this season

Reid Detmers has been a fascinating watch this season, putting up a stat line that doesn’t quite tell the whole story. Across 21 starts and 120.0 innings, he sits with a 3–7 record and a 4.05 ERA, numbers that take a backseat to how electric his stuff can actually be. He’s been missing bats at a serious clip, piling up 136 strikeouts while keeping base runners to a minimum with a crisp 1.10 WHIP.

Reid Detmers #48 of the Los Angeles Angels throws a pitch.

Why do the White Sox need another pitcher?

The White Sox are targeting Reid Detmers to inject some much-needed left-handed balance and swing-and-miss ability into their starting staff. While young right-handers Davis Martin and Sean Burke have shown plenty of promise, relying too heavily on unproven arms down the stretch is a risky move for a team making a late-season push.

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Bringing in a battle-tested southpaw like Detmers gives Chicago a dependable mid-rotation starter who can eat innings, rack up strikeouts, and provide crucial rotation depth for the final stretch of the season.

Sean Burke #59 of the Chicago White Sox pitches in the first inning.

The injuries plaguing the Cubs

The Cubs’ pitching staff continues to be severely tested by injuries down the stretch. Top prospect Cade Horton is out for the season following elbow surgery, while former ace Justin Steele remains stuck in a prolonged rehab process after undergoing Tommy John surgery in spring 2025.

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To make matters worse, key contributors Ben Brown (neck strain) and Edward Cabrera (hamstring injury) are both currently sidelined on the 15-day injured list. This relentless wave of health setbacks has stripped Chicago of crucial rotation depth and forced the front office to scramble for answers as the season wears on.